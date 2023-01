Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday made his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday nightโ€™s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! ๐Ÿซถ๐Ÿพ3๏ธโƒฃ letโ€™s go @BuffaloBills โค๏ธ๐Ÿ’™ pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — ๐ƒ๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin made tremendous progress in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! ๐Ÿ™โค๏ธ — ๐ƒ๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as muchโ€ฆ thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! ๐Ÿซถ๐Ÿพ3๏ธโƒฃ — ๐ƒ๐š๐ฆ๐š๐ซ ๐‡๐š๐ฆ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง (@HamlinIsland) January 7, 2023

