Bills Damar Hamlin shares first photo from hospital bed, wishes team well

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Sunday made his first social media post since suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! 🫶🏾3️⃣ let’s go @BuffaloBills ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/XgA7S3Bpvn — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Hamlin made tremendous progress in his recovery Friday when he was taken off a ventilator and showed an ability to speak.

The love is felt, & extremely real. No matter race or religion everybody coming together in prayer! 🙏❤️ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

Putting love into the world comes back 3xs as much… thankful for everyone who has reached out and prayed. This will make me stronger on the road to recovery, keep praying for me! 🫶🏾3️⃣ — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 7, 2023

