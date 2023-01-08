Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

2 adults, 3 kids dead in suspected murder-suicide in NC

Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home...
Police are investigating after they found the bodies of two adults and three children in a home in High Point, North Carolina.(Source: WXII via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH POINT, N.C. (CNN) - Police in North Carolina are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that claimed five lives, including those of three children.

Officers were called Saturday morning to a home in High Point after reports of people screaming for help.

When police arrived, they encountered a man and woman who said they needed help. Moments later, officers entered a home and found the bodies of two adults and three children.

Officers are currently investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified 50-year-old Ray King as the man shot, killed
Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting
According to the spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, deputies are conducting a narcotics...
SWAT, Madison County Sheriff’s Office serve narcotics warrant at Meridianville residence
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Charges dropped against real estate agent accused of trying to hire hitman, attorneys say
Police said this man shot and killed a robber inside the restaurant.
Police: Customer shoots, kills robber at Mexican restaurant, then returns stolen money to patrons
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co

Latest News

Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot,...
House members sworn in after McCarthy wins speaker vote
Police say the 12-year-old girl woke up her parents and told them she stabbed her younger...
Girl, 12, accused of fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother
Katelyn McClure, 32, has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges after...
Woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
Funeral for Andrew Gilliam held at Roselawn Funeral Home in Decatur