Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway.

HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call regarding the crash around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred on Mountain Gap Road near Aldridge Creek.

At this time, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

