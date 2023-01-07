Deals
Two injured in Huntsville crash Saturday morning

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were injured this morning when the vehicle they were in left the roadway.

HEMSI and Huntsville Fire and Rescue received a call regarding the crash around 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The crash occurred on Mountain Gap Road near Aldridge Creek.

At this time, the severity of the injuries is unknown.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

