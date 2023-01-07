Multiple units work to control large woods fire on Green Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue and Green Mountain Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene of a large woods fire ff off Vernadoe Trail which is off of Cecil Ashburn on the Blevins Gap Nature Preserve.

According to HF&R, the call came in around 7 p.m. and at that time was considered unreachable by officials. Around 9:45 p.m., HF&R’s hazmat team flew drones to access the area and find the best way to fight it.

According to officials, nearly 25 firefights had the fire controlled around 10 p.m. and are now finishing up hot spots.

An estimated total of three acres were burned.

