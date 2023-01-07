Deals
A few showers today with rain likely overnight and Sunday morning

Today, plenty of clouds are expected with a few showers.
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, plenty of clouds are expected with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°.

Sunday morning rain will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, clearing. Around 40°.

Monday and Tuesday, besides a few showers Tuesday afternoon, expect conditions to be mainly dry. Mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday, a few showers. Near 60°.  Thursday and Friday, rain likely, mainly Thursday night and Friday. Near 60° Thursday, around 50° Friday. Saturday, sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, sunny. Low to mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

