A few showers today with rain likely overnight and Sunday morning

Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, plenty of clouds are expected with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°.
Sunday morning rain will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid to upper 50s. Sunday night, clearing. Around 40°.
Monday and Tuesday, besides a few showers Tuesday afternoon, expect conditions to be mainly dry. Mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday, a few showers. Near 60°. Thursday and Friday, rain likely, mainly Thursday night and Friday. Near 60° Thursday, around 50° Friday. Saturday, sunny and cool. Low to mid 40s. Sunday, sunny. Low to mid 50s.
