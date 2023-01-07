Deals
A few showers today. Rain likely overnight & Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather
Today, plenty of clouds with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°. Sunday. morning rain that will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid to upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday, besides a few showers Tuesday afternoon, mainly dry. Mid to upper 50s. Wednesday, a few showers. Near 60°. Rain likely for the end of the week.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Today, plenty of clouds with a few showers. Mid to upper 50s. Tonight, showers are likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°. Sunday. morning rain that will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid to upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday, besides a few showers Tuesday afternoon, mainly dry. Mid to upper 50s. Wednesday, a few showers. Near 60°. 

Rain likely for the end of the week.

