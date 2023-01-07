Deals
Family disputes claims made in deputy-involved shooting

Hazel Green deputy involved shooting
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A Hazel Green family is enraged and demanding answers after Madison County Deputies shot and killed their loved one.

A statement from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified Ray King, age 50, as the man who was shot and killed by a deputy Thursday night.

“He loved his kids, loved his mom and dad. Just a really good guy,” said Eddie Hill, King’s first cousin.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Dixon Road that night to investigate a domestic situation involving a person shooting a gun.

Both King’s daughters and neighbors say deputies showed up at the wrong home.

“They need to make sure they’re at the right place,” said Roy Thompson, King’s next-door neighbor who watched him grow up, “Because it was the wrong house and wrong guy.”

According to deputies, King had a gun when they made contact. King’s daughters dispute that, saying he did not have a gun on him and that it was sitting on the kitchen counter for his family’s safety.

“We depend on the cops to take care of us,” said Thompson, “We don’t look for them to make accidents like this.”

Dannie Owen, a resident who lives near the scene, said he and his wife heard eight gunshots around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

There were four gunshots to the front window, and both cars in the carports had shattered glass from the shooting.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation headed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

WAFF 48 requested an interview with Sheriff Kevin Turner to see if he would answer questions about missing information that may clear up the differences in these accounts. We were told no one would speak to us until the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

