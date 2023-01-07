Deals
Family of Antonio Robinson hosts candlelight vigil at Big Spring Park

Family, friends of Antonio Robinson hold candle light vigil
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday marks eight days since 29-year-old Antonio Robinson was shot and killed during a domestic dispute on Charles Drive in Huntsville.

Former Oakwood assistant basketball coach Kashonna Janae Strong is charged with his murder.

“I never thought I would have make funeral arrangements for my child,” said Zebrina Robinson, Antonio’s mom. “Every time I have to sit down and talk to the funeral director -- she’s been wonderful -- go the cemetery, look at the plot. That’s been the hardest stuff. The hardest.”

At the suggestion of one of her son’s friends, Antonio’s mother, Zebrina hosted tonight’s candlelight vigil as a way celebrate her son’s life.Relatives, friends, a pastor, and even Antonio’s own son shared a few words about the man and father.

“I hope nobody every stops coming around, loving on us, talking to us, but I know they won’t because we have such an extensive friend group,” said Antonio’s sister, Talissia Bell. “Because one day soon, everyone’s going to go back to living their normal lives. It’s just good to know right now we have a solid support system going on as well.”

Antonio owned his own vending machine business and his family has every intention to keep it going. Talissia believes the circumstances surrounding her brother’s death with soon come to light.

“Everybody will know that whatever is portrayed right now none of that is what’s going on. The truth will come out and we’re just going to stick by our faith and we will have justice for him soon.”

Strong’s lawyer says she shot him in self-defense.

Robinson’s funeral will be this Sunday at Douglas Tabernacle starting at 1 o’clock. He leaves behind an 8-year-old son and a 2-year-old daughter.

