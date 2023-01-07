Cloudy with rain at times today, tonight & Sunday
First Alert Weather
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Cloudy, morning showers taper off this afternoon. Temps in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, showers likely, especially after midnight. A few thunderstorms by daybreak. Around 50°. Sunday. morning rain that will be heavy at times. Rain will taper off during the early afternoon. Mid to upper 50s.
Monday and Tuesday, besides a few showers Tuesday afternoon, mainly dry. Mid to upper 50s. Wednesday, a few showers. Near 60°.
Rain likely for the end of the week.
