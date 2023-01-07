Deals
Chestnut Grove Elementary creates memorial for 4-year-old shooting victim

Mychal Moultry Jr. (“MJ”) was killed while visiting family in Chicago, IL in Sept. 2021.
By Matthew King and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur elementary school has found a way to remember a 4-year-old boy who was killed in 2021.

Mychal Moultry Jr. (”MJ”) was killed while visiting family in Chicago, IL in Sept. 2021. MJ was shot twice in the head while getting his hair braided.

MJ’s mother, Angela Gregg, was devastated to learn her only son had been killed. Over one year later the case has yet to be solved but she is not giving up on getting justice for her baby boy.

“I’m still working with the Chicago Police Department,” she said. “Until last night, I’ve been on the phone with investigators last night, they did get some new information. That’s helpful. We appreciate the community coming forward to help us still, but as of right now, no one is in custody for my son’s murder.”

Although MJ is gone, Chestnut Grove Elementary School opened up a memorial for him called MJ’s garden.

“It means the world to me,” Gregg said. “It’s very difficult. It’s not easy every single day to get up.”

MJ’s Garden is set in the middle of the school’s courtyard surrounded by decorated rocks, a small pond and a pop-up library. Every day students are able to see the smiling face of MJ when they go to grab a book. The significance of the library is that one of MJ’s favorite hobbies was reading.

“He wasn’t just your average four-year-old,” she said. “He was very brilliant. He was very advanced. I spoke to his teachers all the time, and they told me he showed signs of advancement. Having this library s a very unique way to honor MJ. Just to keep in the spirit of him, I’m very proud of what they’re doing here.”

MJ was set to start pre-school at Chesnut Grover in 2022.

