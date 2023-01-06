Winter Park at The Orion still skating through January

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s still early January and if you’re getting tired of sitting around the house in your sweatpants with overflowing mugs of hot chocolate, it might be time to get out of the house.

Cabin fever is common in January so we’re checking off some fun things on our winter bucket list. One of those being Winter Park at The Orion Amphitheater!

The new amphitehater has become a favorite venue among musicians and fans, and now it’s the perfect spot for a date night or the place to hangout with family and friends.

Right now, the floor seats of the amphitheater are replaced with a big ice skating rink and dreamy lights. Ice skate under the night sky and grab a s’mores kit for the family. If you need a little break, grab some hot choclate or an irish coffee crafted by the Orion bartenders.

You can also get a taste of what it’s like to be on stage if you rent a private igloo. Whle rooftop igloos are taking over all the bars in big cities, but the Orion offers a more unique expereince from the stage. Each igloo has plenty of seating with plush pillows and blankets to cozy up with. Sip on cocktails and try out an amazing plate of charcuterie while you’re at it.

The Orion is making a name for itself and oasis for locals.

So, when you’re looking for something to do this winter, remember that Winter Park is open now through January 29th.

You can check out more at theorionhuntsville.com.

