UNA falls at Lipscomb

Lions shoot 35 percent, fall at Bison 86-62
The UNA Men's basketball team fall to Lipscomb 86-62(UNA Athletics)
By Carl Prather
Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A hot-shooting Lipscomb team managed to pull away from North Alabama in the second half as the Bison downed the Lions 86-62 in an ASUN Conference battle at Allen Arena.

The Lions led 22-21 with 5:09 remaining in the first half but would never lead again as Lipscomb held a 31-24 advantage at halftime and pushed it to as a much as a 29-point lead with 3:32 to play in the game.

UNA was just four-of-20 on three-point attempts and shot just 35.8 percent from the floor. The Bisons shot 62 percent from the floor and made 50 percent of their 18 three-point attempts for the game. In the second half, LU was 18-of-23 from the floor for 78 percent shooting.

The Lions were out-rebounded 41-24.

Will Soucie led UNA with 13 points, while Jacari Lane had 10. Damian Forrest and Dallas Howell had nine each.

Soucie also led UNA with five rebounds.

With the loss, UNA falls to 9-7 overall and 1-2 in ASUN Conference play. Lipscomb is also 9-7 and 1-2.

The Lions host Stetson at Flowers Hall on Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

