Sunny & nice to end the week. Rain this weekend.
First Alert Weather
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Sunny this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight. Around 40°.
Weekend, rain likely Saturday afternoon, night and through Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Dry Monday and Tuesday. Another round of rain for the end of next week. High temps mainly in the 50s, overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.
