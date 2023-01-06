Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny & nice to end the week. Rain this weekend.

First Alert Weather
Sunny this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight. Around 40°. Weekend, rain likely Saturday...
Sunny this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight. Around 40°. Weekend, rain likely Saturday afternoon, night and through Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Dry Monday and Tuesday. Another round of rain for the end of next week. High temps mainly in the 50s, overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunny this afternoon. Increasing clouds tonight. Around 40°.

Weekend, rain likely Saturday afternoon, night and through Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Dry Monday and Tuesday. Another round of rain for the end of next week. High temps mainly in the 50s, overnight lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of fall in Huntsville
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
A student at Lee High School was found in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.
Student found in possession of firearm at Lee High School

Latest News

EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Sunny with temps in the 50s as the weekend brings rain chances
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
WAFF's Friday morning forecast
WAFF 10 p.m. Thursday weather forecast