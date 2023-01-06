Deals
Sunny and 50s Friday, weekend bring rain chances

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Good morning and happy Friday!  We have clear skies and cool temps to start off the day, jackets will be a good idea as temps have fallen into the middle 30s. 

Areas of patchy fog will be expected this morning along with some frost on your windshield, allow a few extra minutes to give that windshield a quick scrape.  The sunshine will stick around for today with highs near average in the lower 50s, winds should be light from the northwest.  More clouds begin to push in this afternoon into the evening hours with lows staying a bit warmer in the upper 30s to lower 40s. 

The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.  Scattered rain showers will develop late in the afternoon and early evening Saturday and will continue through most of the morning Sunday.  Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday morning with some models hinting at rainfall totals up to one inch. 

Next week will not bring any surprises with highs staying seasonal in the 50s with sunshine early in the week.  We are watching another system expected to arrive Thursday into Friday that can bring additional periods of heavier rain showers.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

