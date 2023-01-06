Pinky Patel is bringing the party to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the highs and lows of being a PTA mom, which I’m sure many of you can relate to, Pinky Patel started sharing the thoughts everyone was thinking, and turned it into a career.

The comedian, loved on Instagram and TikTok, is taking her humor on the road. Her “New Crown, Who Dhis Tour” is stopping in Huntsville at Stand Up Live January 6 - 7.

She joined TVL to share more about her show and what’s to come.

To find tickets and more, visit pinky-patel.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.