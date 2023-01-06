Deals
Marshall Co. Sheriff announces new chief deputy

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims appointed Chief Investigator, Willie Orr, as Chief Deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff's Office on Friday.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new appointment for the position of Chief Deputy.

According to a statement released by Sheriff Phil Sims, effective today Chief Investigator Willie Orr will be taking the role.

“Chief Orr is well respected by all and has proven himself to be a great leader within the sheriff’s officer. I look forward to working with him in his new role,” Sheriff Sims said.

Chief Orr started at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office in 1997 where he was hired as a correction officer. During his time as a correction officer, Chief Orr attended Jacksonville State University and graduated in Dec. 1999.

According to Sheriff Sims, after graduating he was promoted to patrol duty with Calhoun County in Oct. 2000. The following year he graduated from the Northeast Alabama Police Academy.

After 13 more years, Chief Orr was hired as a Deputy Sheriff with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. In 2019, he was promoted to Lieutenant and then later promoted to Chief Investigator in 2021.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve our county and I am looking forward to continuing to serve in this new position,” Chief Orr said.

This appointment comes after former Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie passed away on Nov. 9 at the age of 58.

