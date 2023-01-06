Madison man arrested after investigators seize over 14 grams of fentanyl
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Limestone County Narcotics Unit and the Limestone County Special Response Team arrested and charged a Madison man after seizing 14.53 grams of fentanyl.
Raffiel Moncello Cox, 50, was charged with drug trafficking on Jan. 3 after agents executed a search warrant at a residence.
Cox is detained in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.