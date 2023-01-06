Huntsville to host 2023 College Hockey South Division II Playoffs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was announced that Huntsville will be the host of the 2023 College Hockey South (CHS) Division II Playoffs.

The four-day event will feature 10 teams at the Huntsville Ice Sports Center Feb. 23-26. Teams that are included in the CHS include the University of Alabama, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Auburn University, University of Mississippi and more.

The following rules are in place for which teams will advance to the 2023 College Hockey South Division II Playoffs:

The top 10 teams based on regular season play will advance to the CHS Playoffs.

The top seed from the East, West, and South Divisions will hold the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 seeds in the playoffs based on who is ranked higher in the national rankings. The No. 4 seed in playoffs will receive the No. 2 seed from the South Division. Seeds Nos. 5-10 can come from any Division II Division and will be seeded based on overall national rankings.

The CHS will announce the names of the participating teams advancing to the playoffs on or before Feb. 12.

This collegiate hockey tournament will majorly determine the conference’s top teams advancing to nationals.

