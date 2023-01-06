Financial Friday: How Alabama financial institutions work to combat human trafficking

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Human trafficking continues to escalate across Alabama with cases reported from Fort Payne to Huntsville to Guntersville.

Redstone Federal Union officials talked about how they’re working to combat human trafficking. So, instead of financial advice and tips, this is a reminder of how the most vulnerable are being sold into this lucrative business.

Redstone Federal Credit Union’s Denise Cassidy says financial institutions play a vital role in putting a stop to human trafficking.

“What we see are large amounts of money being filtered through the bank and to us, that is a big red flag,” Cassidy said.

Human trafficking is a lucrative business and generates roughly $150 billion dollars a year, according to the International Labor Organization. “Since we’re a financial institution we are required to report any suspicious activity to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Our information helps law enforcement with cases and arrests,” Cassidy said.

She says human trafficking can happen in any community and victims can be of any age, race, or gender.

There are several red flags they look for at their Credit Unions including:

Human Trafficking is broken down into two groups:

Sex Trafficking: Involves forcing the victim to engage in commercial sex acts, including prostitution or the production of pornography.

Forced Labor Trafficking: This occurs when individuals are forced to provide work or service by fraud or coercion.

Traffickers might use these methods to lure victims into trafficking situations.

Violence

Manipulation

The false promise of well-paying jobs

Romantic relationships

What you can do?

Do not at any time attempt to confront a suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim if you are suspicious.

Contact local law enforcement directly or call the tip lines. 1-866-DHS-2-ICE (1-866-347-2423)

If you are a victim of Human Trafficking, get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) at 1-888-373-7888

Or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733)

You can also help too by getting involved in The Blue Campaign. It was created in 2010 by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) with the goal of eradicating human trafficking, protecting vulnerable victims, and prosecuting traffickers.

The Blue Campaign is a national public awareness campaign that helps the public and law enforcement identify signs of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond.

You can take part by wearing blue on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day Wednesday, January 11th. Anyone may participate. Wear blue and post #WearBlueDay with your picture to social media.

You can learn more by visiting: https://www.dhs.gov/blue-campaign/wearblueday

