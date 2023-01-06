Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Family: Deputies had wrong home during ‘deputy-involved’ shooting

ALEA troopers are continuing to investigate the shooting.
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka, Romario Gardner, Charles Montgomery and Sean Dowling
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - The family at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green says deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office had the wrong home and shot the wrong person.

According to the family, the man has died from his injuries. WAFF has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Family members have declined to be on camera for an interview.

There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green.
There was a 'deputy-involved' shooting at a residence in Hazel Green.(WAFF)

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate the deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the shooting occurred at a home on Dixon Road late Thursday evening. Deputies were at the scene investigating a domestic violence call including shots fired.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page:

WAFF reporter Romario Gardner arrived on the scene around midnight. He witnessed a woman drive up, run to officers and say “that’s my dad” with tears in her eyes. Nearly 40 minutes later, he heard a loud scream and crying from the crime scene.

Dannie Owen, a resident who lives near the scene, said he and his wife heard eight gunshots around 11 p.m.

“We were laying in the bed watching TV and heard a set of gunshots and go outside to check it out and didn’t hear anything, so we went back inside,” Owen said.

About 15 minutes later, he said they heard even more shots in rapid fire. He said it was so fast he couldn’t keep count.

No deputies were injured overnight, according to the sheriff’s office. No status updates were provided for anyone else involved. Deputies did confirm no outstanding suspects are wanted in the investigation.

ALEA is leading the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Site of fall in Huntsville
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Rafus Anderson has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect
A student at Lee High School was found in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.
Student found in possession of firearm at Lee High School

Latest News

Heavy police presence at home in Meridianville
SWAT, large police presence seen at Meridianville residence
No officers were injured in the incident.
ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden
Site of fall in Huntsville
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
ALEA Troopers investigating officer-involved shooting in Hazel Green
ALEA Troopers investigating officer involved shooting in Hazel Green