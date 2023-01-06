EF-1 tornado touched down in Franklin County on Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An EF-1 tornado briefly touched down northwest of Russellville on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, a storm survey was conducted in Franklin County on Thursday afternoon. The survey will confirm the brief tornado, according to a NWS official.

The survey report has yet to be finalized.

This story will be updated once the final report is released.

