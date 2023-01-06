Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Winston County claimed the life of a Double Springs man on Monday evening.

According to ALEA, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was fatally injured when his 2009 Ford Mustang left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Lewis was not identified until Thursday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the fire.

The crash happened on Alabama 195 near the 20-mile marker, four miles south of Double Springs.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

