Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash

Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash
Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash in Winston County claimed the life of a Double Springs man on Monday evening.

According to ALEA, 20-year-old Logan Lewis was fatally injured when his 2009 Ford Mustang left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Lewis was not identified until Thursday by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences due to the fire.

The crash happened on Alabama 195 near the 20-mile marker, four miles south of Double Springs.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
Huntsville shooting victim identified by police
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
Site of fall in Huntsville
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co

Latest News

According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin...
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
David McCoy
Trial of former HPD officer accused of killing his girlfriend is heading to grand jury
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss
Oneonta Utilities Board rescinding boil water notice
Preston Nelson.
Madison man accused of running woman over with his car requests transfer to mental facility