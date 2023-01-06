Colbert Co. DA turns 2022 officer-involved wreck investigation over to AG

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2022 traffic homicide investigation involving an officer has been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office, according to the Colbert County District Attorney Office.

On. Oct. 11 a Tuscumbia Police Department Sergeant, identified as Jay Steward by The Times Daily, allegedly hit and killed 60-year-old Terry Hinton.

Steward was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hinton, who was walking along Hawk Pride Mountain Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TPD’s Chief Tony Logan, Steward is recovering at home and his condition is improving slowly.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.