ALEA turns 2022 officer-involved wreck investigation over to DA

According to the Chief Tony Logan, the officer’s condition is improving slowly.
By Charles Montgomery and Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A 2022 traffic homicide investigation involving an officer has been turned over to the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office, according to troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

On. Oct. 11 a Tuscumbia Police Department Sergeant, identified as Jay Steward by The Times Daily, allegedly hit and killed 60-year-old Terry Hinton.

Steward was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injuries. Hinton, who was walking along Hawk Pride Mountain Road, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to TPD’s Chief Tony Logan, Steward is recovering at home and his condition is improving slowly.

