ALEA Troopers investigating ‘deputy-involved shooting’ in Hazel Green

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka and Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green on Friday morning.

According to officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at a home on Dixon Road late Thursday evening. Deputies were at the scene investigating a domestic violence call including shots fired.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page:

WAFF Reporter Romario Gardner arrived on the scene around midnight. He witnessed a woman drive up, run to officers and say ‘that’s my dad’ with tears in her eyes. Nearly 40 minutes later, he heard a loud scream and crying from the crime scene.

Romario was talking to neighbors at the time and said they just froze when that happened.

Dannie Owen, a resident who lives near the scene, said he and his wife heard eight gunshots around 11 p.m.

“We were laying in the bed watching TV and heard a set of gunshots and go outside to check it out and didn’t hear anything, so we went back inside,” Owen recounted.

About 15 minutes later, he said they heard even more shots in rapid fire. He said it was so fast he couldn’t keep count.

No deputies were injured overnight, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No status updates were provided for anyone else involved. Deputies did confirm no outstanding suspects are wanted in the investigation.

ALEA is leading the investigation of the deputy-involved shooting.

