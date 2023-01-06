ALEA agents respond to officer-involved shooting in Gadsden

GADSDEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to an officer-involved shooting in Gadsden on Friday.

According to a press release from the police department, Cody Stewart, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured in the incident. The police department requested that ALEA agents investigate the shooting.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

