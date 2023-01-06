Deals
Alabama baseball visits Toyota Field in 2023

The university announced that the Crimson Tide will face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on...
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama baseball team will be playing for the first time at the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas in the 2023 season.

The university announced that the Crimson Tide will face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on March 28. This will be the third SEC baseball game at Toyota Field.

“We are so excited to play at Toyota Field, home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, on Tuesday, March 28,” Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. “There are a ton of Alabama fans in the northern part of the state, and this will provide them with an opportunity to see Alabama Baseball up close without having to make the drive to Tuscaloosa.  We can’t wait to come play in a great venue in front of a huge Alabama crowd.”

Trash Pandas season ticket holders have the opportunity to purchase their tickets for the game starting Friday. Alabama season ticket holders will have the chance to buy tickets on Jan. 20. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on Jan. 27.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

