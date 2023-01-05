Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a reading of the indictment.

McCalpin is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 24 for a docket/motion hearing.

Five people were indicted in June 2022 for their alleged involvement in the death of an infant at Tiny Tigers Daycare.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.