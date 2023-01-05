Deals
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who is charged with manslaughter for her alleged involvement in the death of a child at Tiny Tigers Daycare in Red Bay pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin pleaded not guilty and waived her right to a reading of the indictment.

READ MORE: Pre-trial hearings for women facing charges in death of baby at a daycare
READ MORE: Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

McCalpin is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 24 for a docket/motion hearing.

Five people were indicted in June 2022 for their alleged involvement in the death of an infant at Tiny Tigers Daycare.

