TVL videographer shares past life as a pro wreslter, previews WWE Stunner

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are a fan of Tennessee Valley Living, there is a good chance you have seen some of the work Patrick Akers has done.

Akers is not someone who is in front of the camera for TVL. Akers is the man behind the camera who makes everything work for Tennessee Valley Living from The Scout Guide Huntsville to Travel TVL and more!

However, there is more to this videographer than meets the eye. Akers was at one time a professional wrestler in North Alabama! He joined TVL to talk about his career and to preview WWE Stunner.

