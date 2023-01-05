Deals
Troy football legend DeMarcus Ware named 2023 Hall of Fame finalist

By James Hayes
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST
(WSFA) - Alabama native and Troy University Sports Hall of Fame member DeMarcus Ware has been named one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Ware, an Auburn High School standout who went on to play college football for the Trojans, quickly became a force on the field. He was named All-Sun Belt defensive lineman twice. Additionally, he was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year as a senior.

He finished his colligate career as the school record holder in tackles-for-loss with 55 and fourth all-time in sacks with 27.5. After graduation, he became the first Trojan in school history to be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. He was selected 11th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in 2005.

Ware spent nine seasons with the Cowboys and quickly established himself as one of the top pass rushers in the league. He left the Cowboys after the 2013 season as the franchise’s all-time sack leader with 117.

In the second act of Ware’s NFL career, he took his talents to the Mile High City to play with the Denver Broncos. In 2015 he was a crucial piece to a defense that is considered one of the greatest in league history. Ware and the Broncos went on to defeat Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 that season.

Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for...
Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware poses with the Lombardi Trophy during a parade for the NFL football Super Bowl champions, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)

Ware retired from the NFL in 2016 after 12 seasons. During those years, he appeared in nine Pro Bowls, led the league in sacks twice, and won the Butkus Award twice. He was also selected to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

The Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee will vote on the finalist ahead of Super Bowl LVII and the Class of 2023 will be announced during the NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 9.

Read more about all the other finalists here.

