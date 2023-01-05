Trial of former HPD officer accused of killing his girlfriend is heading to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a former Huntsville Police Department officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is heading to a grand jury.

Investigators say David McCoy, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, killed Courtney Spraggins, 26 in January 2022 at Weston Ranch Apartments.

Madison County Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann says the grand jury will hear his case in either February or March. Gann says the defense and prosecution teams have been gathering evidence.

He says his team needs to make sure the case is ready to go when they hand it over to the grand jury.

“What we try to do is, before we take it to grand jury, we like to have the case ready on something like this. That way, we can give it to the defense when it gets indicted. ‘Here’s the case, it’s organized, it’s ready to go.’ And that way we can move forward instead of piecemealing it. You know, grand jury here’s one report, here’s something else. We like to get everything together before it goes to grand jury,” Gann said.

Gann says his team is ahead of schedule if this current timeline holds up.

McCoy is charged with capital murder and is facing the death penalty.

