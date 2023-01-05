Sunny and seasonal January day ahead

Good Thursday morning. Temperatures are running significantly cooler this morning on the backside of yesterday’s cold front, morning temps are in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

Some areas of patchy frost can be expected along with some fog in low lying areas and near bodies of water. Today will be another sunny January day with cooler highs in the low to middle 50s, winds can be breezy at times gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the southwest. Skies remain clear overnight with chilly lows in the low to middle 30s, areas of frost will be expected with the calm conditions. The sunshine will stick around for Friday with highs near average in the lower 50s.

The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Scattered rain showers will develop late in the evening Saturday and will continue through most of the day Sunday. Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday with some models hinting at rainfall totals up to one inch. Next week will not bring any surprises with highs staying seasonal in the 50s with chances at light showers just about every day.

