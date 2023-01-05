Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Sunny and seasonal January day ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good Thursday morning.  Temperatures are running significantly cooler this morning on the backside of yesterday’s cold front, morning temps are in the middle 30s to lower 40s. 

Some areas of patchy frost can be expected along with some fog in low lying areas and near bodies of water.  Today will be another sunny January day with cooler highs in the low to middle 50s, winds can be breezy at times gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the southwest.  Skies remain clear overnight with chilly lows in the low to middle 30s, areas of frost will be expected with the calm conditions.  The sunshine will stick around for Friday with highs near average in the lower 50s. 

The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.  Scattered rain showers will develop late in the evening Saturday and will continue through most of the day Sunday.  Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday with some models hinting at rainfall totals up to one inch.  Next week will not bring any surprises with highs staying seasonal in the 50s with chances at light showers just about every day.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
Huntsville shooting victim identified by police
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors

Latest News

WAFF 10 p.m. Wednesday weather forecast
10 day Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
WAFF 5 a.m. Wednesday weather forecast
The weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Skies to clear after early morning rain