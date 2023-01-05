Student found in possession of firearm at Lee High School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School was found in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated and the matter was resolved.

The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide. In the press release it was stated, “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast response. We ask families for their support in ensuring students are unable to access weapons of any kind, and please report any suspicious or unusual activity to a teacher or administrator.”

