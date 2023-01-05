Deals
Student found in possession of firearm at Lee High School

Weapon was confiscated and the matter was resolved.
A student at Lee High School was found in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A student at Lee High School was found in possession of a firearm on campus Thursday.

According to a press release from Huntsville City Schools, the weapon was immediately confiscated and the matter was resolved.

The student will face disciplinary action in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide. In the press release it was stated, “We thank our HCS Security team and school resource officers for their fast response. We ask families for their support in ensuring students are unable to access weapons of any kind, and please report any suspicious or unusual activity to a teacher or administrator.”

