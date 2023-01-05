Deals
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting.

27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.

Two other units were shot into but no one was injured. Gilliam was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died from those injuries.

His pastor, Joe McKaig, said the entire community is at a loss for words.

“It was incomprehensible,” said McKaig, “My heart broke for his wife for his parents for his brother for his grandmother. "

McKaig said Gilliam was a super intelligent and humble man. He was an aerospace engineer and graduated from the University of Alabama. He worked for a contractor with NASA and sat on the console for the Artemis 1 mission.

McKaig said Gilliam was devout in his faith.

“He lived that kind of life. He lived his life to serve the Lord Jesus Christ,” said McKaig.

The pastor said Gilliam started a new ministry at the church for young couples with his wife Robin. The two recently married in 2021 and were going to reach their two-year anniversary in February.

McKaig said despite the tragedy, he knows he will see Gilliam again.

“We sorrow but we don’t sorrow as those who have no hope. And I look forward to a day when we will be reunited together for all of eternity,” said McKaig.

Huntsville police have not identified a suspect in this case.

