Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding

Site of fall in Huntsville
Site of fall in Huntsville(WAFF)
By Wade Smith and Megan Plotka
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after falling from a construction scaffolding in Huntsville on Thursday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, a man believed to be around 60 years old died on an Old Monrovia Rd. construction site around 7:20 a.m. on January 5.

The worker fell between 20-30 feet from scaffolding on the site.

The Huntsville Police Department is leading the investigation of the fall.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
Huntsville shooting victim identified by police
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Alabama Department of Corrections.
Huntsville man found dead in Staton Correctional Facility
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

Latest News

Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire
Meridianville home destroyed in early morning fire
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week