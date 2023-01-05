One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after falling from a construction scaffolding in Huntsville on Thursday.

According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, a man believed to be around 60 years old died on an Old Monrovia Rd. construction site around 7:20 a.m. on January 5.

The worker fell between 20-30 feet from scaffolding on the site.

The Huntsville Police Department is leading the investigation of the fall.

