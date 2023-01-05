Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Mountain Brook native Gordon Sargent accepts invitation to Masters Tournament

Sargent is the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.
Sargent is the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.(Vanderbilt University)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - A Mountain Brook High School graduate is headed to the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Gordon Sargent has accepted an invitation to compete in the tournament, Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said Thursday morning.

Sargent is currently a sophomore at Vanderbilt University.

He won the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Individual Championship last spring and became the first freshman to do so since 2007. Sargent is ranked No. 3 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and becomes the first amateur to accept a special invitation since Aaron Baddeley in 2000.

The 2023 Masters Tournament is scheduled for April 3-9.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at...
Huntsville shooting victim identified by police
Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
Site of fall in Huntsville
One man dies after falling at least 20 feet from Huntsville construction site scaffolding
Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co

Latest News

Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash
Double Springs man killed in single-vehicle crash
According to Franklin County Assistant District Attorney, Fallyn Pharr, Madison McCalpin...
Woman charged with manslaughter in death of child at Tiny Tigers Daycare pleads not guilty
David McCoy
Trial of former HPD officer accused of killing his girlfriend is heading to grand jury
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss
Oneonta Utilities Board rescinding boil water notice
Preston Nelson.
Madison man accused of running woman over with his car requests transfer to mental facility