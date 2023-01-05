Madison man accused of running woman over with his car requests transfer to mental facility

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility.

According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, requested Nelson to be transferred to the medical facility from the Morgan County Jail. Anderson has been in the jail since his arrest on Aug. 25, 2022.

In the request, the attorney lists the following reasons for why Nelson would like to be transferred:

The defendant suffers from mental health issues and having behavior problems while incarcerated without the proper medical care for his mental illness.

The defendant performed a mental evaluation which the results were inconclusive. The state therapist recommended that: ”Given the extremely limited information available to me at this time, I am unable to render any opinions regarding Mr. Nelson’s competency to stand trial or mental state at the time of the alleged offense. It is my recommendation that Mr. Nelson be evaluated in an inpatient psychiatric facility through the Alabama Department of Mental Health. This would allow for monitoring of his presentation, behavior, etc., in a structured environment even if he continues to demonstrate limited cooperation”.

Nelson was arrested after he allegedly ran over Sherry Sain at a Walmart in Decatur. Once Nelson ran Sain over with his car, he attempted to flee the scene, but a nearby civilian stopped him before Nelson’s car stalled.

Sherry Sain. (Sain's family)

According to a witness at the scene, Nelson returned to Sain’s body and put his hands in her blood before smearing it on his face.

“He comes and kneels down beside her and takes his hands, puts it in her blood and puts it all over his face,” Amy Brown said. “He stands up. My son started screaming at him and he stood up it was an unreal look in his eyes.”

Nelson was charged with murder. Officers with the Decatur Police Department arrested Nelson and booked him on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.