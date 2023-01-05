Local economy experts predict a slow 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - National and local financial experts predict the U.S. economy will struggle through another year after the cost of living and inflation pushed higher in 2022.

“We really don’t have any growth,” local financial expert Brad Williams said. “Maybe we don’t go into a recession, which is negative GDP, or that we just stay flat. There will be unemployment rises, there will be several things that happen. But if the growth stays level, then that’s what they’re talking about with ‘slowcession’.”

“Slowcession,” a play-on-words melding slow and recession, was recently coined by Moody’s Analytics. Moody’s January Analysis for 2023 holds the US Economy will avoid a downward turn, but overall spending will continue to drop. Williams believes increased interest rates are to blame.

“They were held down artificially for so long, and now they’re coming back,” he said.

The federal reserve raised interest rates last fall in order to combat inflation, but some experts say this is a good problem to have.

Financial Expert Don Daniel with PILL Method agrees.

“When there’s too much money in the economy, it has a snowball effect. People borrow money, they grow their businesses, they hire more people, then you have to raise their salaries. The fed comes in and says listen , that’s going to cause inflation. Any time you’re going to overheat the economy you’re going to get inflation. So the fed will raise interest rates to try to slow things down,” he said.

Ultimately, Williams said the status of the economy will rely on consumers, despite the unknown.

“Consumers drive our economy, so they’re the ones to watch. Right now, consumer sentiment is kind of hazy because they don’t know what’s coming,” he said.

