First Alert Forecast

Overnight lows will be cooler as colder air blows into the region and we’ll dip in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday will be another sunny day with highs near average in the low to middle 50s with a strong west wind at 15-20 mph. The sunshine will stick around for Friday as well with highs staying in the low to mid 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s and increased cloud cover. Scattered rain showers will develop late in the evening Saturday and will continue through most of the day Sunday. Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday with some models hinting at rainfall totals around 1 inch.
By Brad Travis
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
