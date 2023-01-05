Decatur pastor holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments in Huntsville.

Andrew Gilliam, 27 was sleeping when he was shot on Wednesday at 3:00 a.m. Gilliam was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Officials say two other units were shot into but no one else was injured.

Gilliam’s pastor, Joe McKaig, held a two-hour-long prayer service as the community was lost for words on his passing.

“It was incomprehensible,” said McKaig, “My heart broke for his wife, for his parents, for his brother, for his grandmother. "

McKaig said Gilliam was super intelligent, humble and devout in his faith. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and had a career in aerospace engineering. Gilliam worked for a contractor with NASA and sat on the console for the Artemis 1 mission.

“He lived that kind of life. He lived his life to serve the Lord Jesus Christ,” said McKaig.

According to McKaig, Gilliam started a new ministry at the church for young couples with his wife Robin. The two recently married in 2021 and were going to reach their two-year anniversary in February.

McKaig said despite the tragedy, he knows he will see Gilliam again.

“We sorrow but we don’t sorrow as those who have no hope. And I look forward to a day when we will be reunited together for all of eternity,” said McKaig.

As far as the case goes, officials with the Huntsville Police Department say a suspect has not been identified.

