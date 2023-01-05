Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Some funny money is floating around the valley and one woman thought she could laugh right out of the door with stolen items.

Well, the joke would be on her and a few others if you identified them for the police.

Madison Police detectives say a woman tried to purchase pet supplies with a counterfeit $100 bill. Before the detectives could get her they say she took off.

Madison Police say she went into the Pet Supplies Plus on Wall Triana Highway and picked out about $90 worth of merchandise.

Authorities say she pulled out the phony money and when the clerk went back to the office discovered the bill was fake. By the time the employee came back, the woman was gone.

If you have seen her or these next few people police want to hear from you.

Authorities are also looking for Robin Dianne Brown who is accused of stealing more than $1,000 in cash.

Brittany Dove is charged with breaking and entering. Police say she broke into a car to steal stuff from inside.

Anthony Lynn Emerson is accused of failing to register as a sex offender with local law enforcement.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

