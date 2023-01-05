Deals
ADOC investigating after inmate found dead in cell at Limestone Correctional Facility

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate was found dead in his call at the Limestone Correctional Facility on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson from the Alabama Department of Corrections, Ariene Kimbrough died after an apparent assault by another inmate. ADOC Law Enforcement Services officers are investigating the incident.

The 35-year-old inmate was serving 20 years on a robbery charge out of Clarke County.

No further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

