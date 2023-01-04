Deals
Three men arrested following pursuit in Limestone Co

Each detainee booked on $1 million+ bonds
(Left to Right: Brayln Parham, Josh Allen and Yuri Griffin)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and City of Athens Police Department Narcotics Unit were led on a short pursuit on Dec. 29 by three men.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 72 and Shaw Road. Once their emergency lights and sirens were on the car led the short pursuit.

During the pursuit officials say they saw items being thrown from the car before they came to a stop, the three men in the car were detained.

Officers returned to the area where they had seen items being thrown from the car and located three baggies containing a “crystal-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine that weighed a combined total of 54 grams.

three baggies containing a “crystal-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine that weighed...
All detainees were transported to the Limestone County Detention Center and their charges are listed as follows:

  • Joshua Oneal Allen, 28 of Athens, $102,000 bond
    • Attempting to Elude by Motor Vehicle
    • Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Yuri Griffin, 38 of Athens, $101,000
    • Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
  • Brayln Christian Parham, 26 of Athens, $106,000
    • Drug Trafficking - Methamphetamine
    • Tampering with Physical Evidence
    • Possession of a Controlled Substance - Dangerous drugs
    • Certain Person Forbidden to Possess Pistol

