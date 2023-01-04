Skies to clear after early morning rain

The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley ended early on Wednesday morning.

We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Some areas of patchy fog may be possible for the morning commute along with some puddles on the roads from last night’s heavy rainfall.

Any lingering showers will move out quickly and our skies will clear through the morning. We will be left with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, highs will be above average in the middle 60s with a breezy west wind gusting over 20 miles per hour.

Areas of patchy fog will develop overnight with the saturated ground and calm conditions, lows will be cool in the middle to upper 30s. Thursday will be another sunny day with cooler highs in the low to middle 50s. The sunshine will stick around for Friday as well with highs near average in the lower 50s. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. Scattered rain showers will develop late in the evening Saturday and will continue through most of the day Sunday. Periods of heavier rainfall will be expected Sunday with some models hinting at rainfall totals in the 1 to 2 inch range.

