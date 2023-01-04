Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s storm team coverage extended across the Tennessee Valley. Our crews found significant storm damage in both Madison and Limestone Counties.

Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.

He explained how the barn was around 40 by 60 feet, and now it’s nothing but a pile of rubble.

Just a few houses down on Smith Vasser Road, even more structures saw some damage. Parts of the roof ended up in the street. A few minutes away in the Loris Landing subdivision, fences blew over, several trees were snapped in two, and shingles were blown off the roofs of several homes.

In Limestone County, a large tree snapped and fell onto power lines and ended up in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

