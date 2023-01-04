Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Residents in Madison and Limestone Counties picking up the pieces after severe weather

WAFF 48′s storm team coverage extended across the Tennessee Valley and significant damage was found in both Madison and Limestone Counties.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48′s storm team coverage extended across the Tennessee Valley. Our crews found significant storm damage in both Madison and Limestone Counties.

Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.

He explained how the barn was around 40 by 60 feet, and now it’s nothing but a pile of rubble.

Just a few houses down on Smith Vasser Road, even more structures saw some damage. Parts of the roof ended up in the street. A few minutes away in the Loris Landing subdivision, fences blew over, several trees were snapped in two, and shingles were blown off the roofs of several homes.

In Limestone County, a large tree snapped and fell onto power lines and ended up in the middle of the road, blocking traffic.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash Sunday.
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
FILE
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

Latest News

School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Johnson Elementary School
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes
Johnson Elementary School
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
US Sen. Katie Britt sworn into office