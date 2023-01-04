Probable cause found, Huntsville capital murder case goes to grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Probable cause was found in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing his wife. The case will now go to a grand jury.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department arrested and charged a man with capital murder after a shooting that occurred on Nov. 15 in Madison.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, David Telton Tolbert, 48, was arrested after a domestic-related dispute led to the shooting death of his wife, Savannah Hancock Tolbert, 37.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) says that Tolbert was a Correctional Lieutenant working at the Limestone Correctional Facility. ADOC says that Tolbert retired on Feb. 1, 2021.

The shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a business.

Tolbert was arrested on Friday and booked at the Madison County Jail without bond.

This case remains under investigation.

