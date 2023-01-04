Priceville Police arrest two people for manufacturing meth

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested by the Priceville Police Department on Dec. 31, 2022, for manufacturing methamphetamines.

In a Facebook post from the Priceville Police Department, officers observed Jessica Herron attempt to hide inside a residence while officers were investigating a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Officers also saw a juvenile inside the residence and discovered that Herron had an active warrant through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. The officers on the scene decided to enter the home and detain Herron but upon entering the home noticed a strong chemical odor consistent with methamphetamine.

The Facebook post also says that officers discovered numerous paraphernalia items in the home.

While the scene was under investigation, Maison Howard arrived and attempted to destroy drug paraphernalia. He was quickly detained.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the paraphernalia was consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Herron and Howard were arrested and charged with unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, endangerment of a child, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription medication. They are both being held in the Morgan County Jail with $100,600 bonds.

While officers were investigating the scene, the juvenile was moved to safety with a guardian.

