Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Miller, Sears lead No. 7 Alabama past Mississippi, 84-62

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) rebounds against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 17 points and Marc Sears had 16 to lead No. 7 Alabama to an 84-62 victory over Mississippi.

The Crimson Tide raced to a 21-point halftime lead, shot 9 of 20 on 3-pointers and placed five scorers in double figures.

The Rebels finished just 2 of 24 on 3s in their third straight loss.

Jaden Bradley added 14 points for Alabama, hitting 10 of 12 free throws.

Jahvon Quinerly had 11 points while Noah Clowney scored 10 points to go with eight rebounds.

Jaemyn Brakefield led Ole Miss with 14 points.

Most Read

Yarbrough was arrested for shooting and killing a woman Sunday.
“It’s just a pretty sad situation”: Woman killed in alleged Athens domestic violence shooting
School closings
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
Russ Alan Miller, 57
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
Dawson Lasseter was killed in a crash Sunday.
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
Omsrikar Chittabattina
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

Latest News

Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
Alabama NCAA college football juniors Jahmyr Gibbs, from left, Will Anderson Jr. and Bryce...
Alabama’s Young, Anderson, Gibbs, Branch declare for draft
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings...
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
Nate Oats UA men's basketball coach
Sears scores 20, No. 8 Alabama beats No. 21 Miss St 78-67