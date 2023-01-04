Mason Sisk trial moved to April

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for an Elkmont teen accused of murdering five of his family members has been moved from February to April.

Mason Sisk is accused of killing five of his family members in September 2019.

In September 2022, Sisk was on trial for the murders but a mistrial was declared after the FBI found new evidence when it unlocked Mary Sisk’s phone, Mason Sisk’s stepmother.

The FBI first attempted to unlock the phone in 2019 but according to Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones, phones can take between two and 26 years to unlock.

Following the mistrial, a new trial was scheduled for Feb. 13 but now, the trial date has been pushed to April 10.

According to Jones, the trial has been delayed so that the defense can have its experts examine the gun and mother’s phone data.

