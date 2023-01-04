Deals
Lauderdale Co. man indicted on theft of property charge

William Travis Tucker.
William Travis Tucker.(Florence Police Department)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County man was indicted by a grand jury for a first-degree theft of property charge.

According to a spokesperson for the Florence Police Department, William Travis Tucker turned himself in on Jan. 3.

The incident is from a 2021 case when Tucker was managing The Off-Road Station and over $9,000 equipment was stolen. Tucker was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

